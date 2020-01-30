On the Indefinite US Travel Ban on Cabinet Members

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/01/30/on-the-indefinite-us-travel-ban-on-cabinet-members/

An indefinite travel ban to the United States imposed on all members of the Cabinet could have adverse consequences on our country's economy and security, not to mention the many employed Filipino immigrants there, especially if the US retaliates to the recent tirades of President Duterte.

The Philippines is exporting at least $10 billion worth of goods annually to the US, and accounts for 52 percent of the total US military support and assistance to the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Considering all these, I hope some of the Cabinet members will have the courage and sensibility to speak to the President to reconsider.