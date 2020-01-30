WE NEED A TEMPORARY CHINA-WIDE TRAVEL BAN NOW

*Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the first confirmed case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines

I urge the government to immediately impose a travel ban on all individuals traveling from China, and all travelers who have passed through China in the past two weeks.

My proposal is a TEMPORARY travel ban of at least 30 days in light of the first confirmed case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the country.

Our travel ban must firmly include both air and sea travel to prevent a local outbreak. This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from docking at any of our ports.

I also urge the Bureau of Quarantine to implement mandatory quarantine to all those who have just arrived from China, to remain vigilant and to study the safety measures of our neighboring countries with confirmed cases of nCoV.

This temporary travel ban will give time for our health authorities to set in place all safeguards necessary in case there are more confirmation of the 2019-nCoV presence in the country from those under present surveillance.

I also call on our public health units, especially our barangay health centers, to engage in active community surveillance.

Finally, I am asking our government to extend full assistance to our Overseas Filipino Workers in China, or in any countries with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, who seek repatriation in relation to possible exposure.

Kailangang siguraduhing ligtas ang mga Pilipino mula sa banta ng 2019 Novel Coronavirus.