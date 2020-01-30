Pia files Reso declaring 2020 as 'SDGs Decade of Action'

"Let's make 2020 a Decade of Action for Sustainability!"

In hopes of renewing the country's commitment to the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Senator Pia S. Cayetano has filed a resolution declaring the year 2020 as the "SDGs Decade of Action."

The senator filed Senate Resolution No. 308 on Wednesday (January 29), with the goal of ushering in a decade of collective, ambitious action to deliver the country's sustainable targets by the year 2030.

"Five years since we adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we remain fully committed to integrate the SDGs into our national development plans and policies," said Cayetano, who chairs the newly created Senate Committee on SDGs, Innovation, and Futures Thinking.

The panel is primarily tasked to monitor and guide government efforts towards attaining the 17 interconnected Global Goals through strategic thinking, multi-disciplinary, and multi-sectoral approach.

"While progress has been achieved in some areas through the efforts of both the government and the private sector, the country still has a long way to go in achieving the SDGs by 2030, given the current issues arising in health, education, agriculture, environment, equality, peace and justice, among others," Cayetano's resolution read.

It added that this signals the need to "accelerate sustainable, ambitious and multi-sectoral solutions" towards achieving all the 17 goals by 2030.

"This resolution declaring 2020 as our Decade of Action, along with the collective efforts we have been making and are yet to make towards sustainability, honors the global compact we made five years ago," Cayetano stressed.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, where nobody is left behind," she added.