Press Release

January 29, 2020 Zubiri Delivers Meals to Taal Evacuees Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri visited evacuees in Tagaytay to survey their situation in the wake of the Taal eruption that began on 12 January 2020. The volcano was put on Alert Level 4 for two weeks, and in that time the threat of further eruption displaced thousands of residents living within a 14-kilometer radius from the volcano. Zubiri, who is currently pushing for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience in Congress, made his way across Tagaytay on Tuesday, handing out hot meals to over five thousand evacuees staying at the Tolentino Sports and Activity Center, the Department of Health Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, and the Tagaytay City Integrated School, and also evacuees hosted by families in nearby barangays. These evacuation sites are hosting residents from Batangas, mostly from the towns of Talisay and Laurel, which are still under lockdown. After the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered Taal to Alert Level 3 on Sunday, lockdown on affected towns are slowly being lifted, and evacuees are finally beginning to return home after weeks in evacuation sites.