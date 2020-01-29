Bukidnon Sends Aid to Batangas

The Province of Bukidnon sent financial assistance to Taal-affected communities in Batangas on Wednesday, to help with their recovery and rehabilitation efforts after the volcanic eruption in early January. An assistance of one million pesos each was delivered to the municipalities of Calatagan, Tuy, Balayan, San Luis, and Bauan, as well as the City of Batangas.

Bukidnon Gov. Jose Ma. R. Zubiri sent the aid through his son, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri.

"What happened with Taal really ignited a spirit of bayanihan for all of us, and it's been so heart-warming to witness the way people have come together to help the people of Batangas and Tagaytay after the eruption," Zubiri said.

"Bukidnon is just one of many to extend a helping hand in this time of recovery. We just want Batangas to know that the people of Bukidnon are one with the whole nation in supporting them as they rise from this disaster."