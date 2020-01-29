Press Release

January 29, 2020 GORDON WARNS AGAINST CREATING UDNUE PANIC, ASSURES PREVENTIVE PROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE VS ENTRY OF WUHAN VIRUS While we may be scared of the Wuhan virus or the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) because it is an instinctive reaction to fear the unknown, there is no need to panic. Rest assured that the Department of Health, our country's sentinel of public health, in coordination with the Philippine Red Cross and other medical authorities, is on top of the situation and is ensuring that health and preventive protocols are set in place. Let us not be irresponsible, refrain from spreading unverified reports about the nCOV because it could create panic. Creating undue panic would have negative economic and political impact in our country since it could give rise to panic buying and hoarding of basic commodities and masks which would trigger price increases. Only the greedy will benefit and not the needy public! We, in the Red Cross, have been issuing health and safety reminders that the public should follow and keep in mind to avoid contracting the disease. These reminders include proper hand washing which should be done more frequently than we usually do; refraining from giving handshakes and "beso-besos;" and going out less, especially to crowded areas like malls, among others. We can also further help in preventing the spread of the disease in our country by registering your contact information with the DOH, the Red Cross, and other medical authorities if you have been to China's Hubei Province or other areas with severe epidemic situation in the past 14 days. I am also calling on everyone, who has fever, fatigue, dry cough and other symptoms, to wear masks and seek medical attention immediately. We can overcome this medical crisis if we do our part and work as a team!