DIALYSIS PATIENT THANKFUL TO GORDON, PH RED CROSS FOR FREE TREATMENT

Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), together with the delegation from the Tokushukai Medical Group from Japan, visited the patients from the PRC Hemodialysis Center in Manila on Tuesday, January 28.

As Gordon talked to and checked on the patients who were currently undergoing treatments, sixty-two-year old Simon Urgel from Sampaloc, Manila, expressed profound gratitude for Gordon and the PRC for the free dialysis treatment that he is getting from the center.

As Urgel said, "First time ko pong nakita si Chairman at nahawakan ang kamay niya. Ako'y talagang galak na galak sa pagkakataong ito. Sabi ko, 'Chairman, maraming-marami pong salamat. Pinararating po ng aking pamilya sa inyo ang aming pasasalamat dahil sa center na ito."

Teary-eyed Urgel narrated that he has been suffering from diabetes for 20 years already, which damaged his kidneys. Since he and his wife are already retired, they have no means to support his dialysis treatment until one of his friends told him to go to PRC Hemodialysis Center for assistance.

"Talagang pinagdarasal ko sa Panginoon na matanggap ako dito. Mahirap po talaga ang nagdi-dialysis. Hindi ko po alam kung saan ako kukuha ng pera. Kaya kami'y natutuwa kay Chairman Gordon at nagtayo siya ng ganitong dialysis center. Nawa'y ipagpatuloy po ninyo ang gawaing ito at marami pa kayong matutulungang Pilipino. Tatanawin ming napakalaking utang na loob sa inyo ito, Chairman," he said.

The PRC Hemodialysis Center was established in November 2018. The Tokushukai Medical Group donated ten state-of-the-start dialysis machines which could cater 60 to 90 patients during its opening. The PRC and the medical group are looking forward for an expanded partnership in the future.