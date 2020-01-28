Press Release

January 28, 2020 CLOSING REMARKS OF SENATOR JOEL VILLANUEVA

ON THE HEARING OF THE COMMITTEE ON LABOR, EMPLOYMENT, AND HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT ON JANUARY 28, 2020 This is a heavy day for all of us, for our country. As we reflect on the events that lead us to this inquiry, we can't help but think and feel that this is something about our national self-esteem, self-worth, and self-perception. Corollary to that, this issue is also a matter on how others perceive us as a nation and as a people. So, before we end, I would like to highlight some very important points that can help us find solutions to these problems and restore self-esteem of the Filipino people as a whole and as a nation. First, on the death of Jeanelyn Villavende. Ang ginawang autopsy report ng Kuwait ay "cover-up" report at hindi isang autopsy report. Mas kapani-paniwala ang mga finding ng NBI: ang mga injury ni Jeanelyn tulad ng pasa sa katawan, hematoma, abbrasions, multiple contusions in her vagina, etcetera, point to one thing: isang Pilipino ang inabuso, minaltrato at pinaslang sa Kuwait.

Nagpabaya po ang recruitment agency na nagpaalis kay Jeanelyn. Nagkulang ang 5-Star Recruitment and Manpower Agency dahil hindi man lang sila nag-report o nagbigay ng "significant report" sa POEA gayong may mga "red flag" na sa sitwasyon ni Jeanelyn at alam naman pala nila ang mga POEA regulation.

Kulang din po siguro ang monitoring system ng POEA. Tama po na kanselahin ang permit o magpataw ng suspension sa isang recruitment agency pero hindi ba dapat mas pro-active tayo lalo na at matagal na nating alam na may mga pang-a-abuso sa mga Filipino Domestic Workers sa Kuwait.

Hindi dapat ikabahala kung magtutuloy-tuloy ang "employment ban" dahil maliit lang din ang nakukuha ng mga HSWs kumpara sa nakaambang panganib sa kanila sa pagtatrabaho sa Middle East. Sa 400 Dollars o 20,000 Pesos kada buwan na natatanggap ng mga Pinay HSW, hindi nakakahinayang na hindi na tayo magpadala sa ibang bansa.

We will study this matter and look at how other countries like Indonesia imposed a moratorium on women going to the Middle East as domestic helpers. We also acknowledge that differentiation of rules is also called for and ultimately, to further strengthen our laws on migration, especially, the Migrant Workers Act. Second, on the Novel Corona Virus: Just this morning, around 7 AM, a cruise ship carrying 800 Chinese Nationals docked in Manila. As we speak, siguro nakapag-disembark na po sila ng barko at namamasyal na dito sa Maynila. Bukas papunta naman daw ang cruise ship na ito sa Subic (reported via DZMM as of 8:30AM). Alam po natin na may sinusunod na quarantine procedures pero tama po kaya na padaungin o pababain pa sila? Sabi nga po, "desperate times call for desperate measures" kaya baka dapat na kanselahin muna ang mga byahe ng cruise ship na galing sa China.

DFA said that DOH has no definite plan yet regarding the evacuation of Filipinos in China. Alam po natin na ang expertise ay nasa DOH pero importante rin talaga ang inter-agency coordination dahil hindi naman pwede na lagi na lang tayo naghihintayan.

We understand that DFA is just waiting for a go-sgnal from DOH and they are ready to repatriate. Pero gusto po nating malaman pa ang mga konkretong plano rin ng pamahalaan kung saan natin dadalhin ang mga Pilipino na ire-repatriate dahil sa nCoV. Kaya tama po na tanungin: Ano ba talaga ang contingency plan ng DFA? Gusto po nating makita ang konkretong mga plano ninyo. Third, on the Middle East Crisis. With Alert Level 4 still raised in Iraq, I think the biggest concern is our readiness to evacuate our kababayans. Although there's a mandatory repatriation, the truth is we can't force our kababayans to go home and it's actually their choice to stay. But we need to make our "offer" to them more attractive because at the end of the day, 'yung safety at buhay po nila ang pinaka-importante. Our goal is for us to be more effective in convincing them to go home. Ibalik ko lang po muli sa isyu ng pang-aabuso at pagpatay sa mga Pilipino sa Middle East. Naiintindihan po natin na may aspetong "cultural" ang isyung ito (Kafala, "Slavery"), may challenge din sa atin sa pag-equip ng skills ng ating mga kababayan para maipadala natin sila sa mga bansang mas mabibigyan sila ng proteksyon. Importante rin ang re-integration at social protection para sa ating mga balikbayan. Pero kung tutuusin, hindi po isolated case na mababa ang tingin sa atin ng mga dayuhang Arabo. Baka mababa rin po ang tingin natin sa ating sarili dahil sa tagal ng panahon na nangyayari ito, tila wala tayong ginagawa, tuloy-tuloy ang kapabayaan. But we're NOT a nation of abused people. Huwag po tayong makutento at masanay sa ganitong kalakaran. Tayo po ay isang bansang may pagpapahalaga sa buhay, sa karapatang pantao, sa dangal at buhay ng sariling kadugo at kalahi sa labas man o sa loob ng sarili nating bayan. Salamat po.