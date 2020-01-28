Press Release

January 28, 2020 Preemptive ban for visitors from Wuhan, China: Pangilinan The progressive spread of the coronavirus and the increasing number of deaths due to it should prompt Philippine health and immigration authorities to preemptively ban visitors from Wuhan, if not from the most affected provinces of China. While the Philippine health authorities have not confirmed a case of the rapidly-mutating deadly disease, it is best for them to be more proactive especially since the country may not be able to contain a full-blown epidemic given the continuing alert levels for Taal and since a total 1,626,309 tourists from mainland China visited the country from January to November 2019. That's over 4,800 Chinese tourists every day.