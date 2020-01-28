Press Release

January 28, 2020 De Lima bats for pet-friendly apartments, condos seeks to revisit antiquated 'Condominium Act' Senator Leila M. de Lima has expressed interest to revisit the 53-year-old "Condominium Act" to make it attuned to the changing lifestyles of Filipino families, especially among tenants who want to keep pets in their condominiums or apartments. In revisiting the antiquated law, the lady Senator from Bicol underscored the need to look into the powers of the property management or landlords to impose restrictions, which include a total ban of well-behaved pets in condominiums or inside the building. "While it is the right of landlords and property managers to protect their properties from damages, they should be more flexible and responsive to the changing needs and demands of modern Filipino families renting or owning condominium units," she said. "With more and more young people opting to live in rented condominiums and apartments, the law regulating condominiums should be carefully looked into, especially on restrictive policies that are detrimental to the general welfare of tenants," she added. Under Republic Act No. 4726, also known as the "Condominium Act," which was enacted in July 1966, property owners are granted power to impose restrictions to protect their properties and enforce rules and regulations in the buildings. "The law, however, does not have provisions highlighting the possible needs and concerns of responsible animal-loving tenants that may arise because of several restrictions applied in condominium or apartment units," De Lima pointed out. "The complete ban policy implemented by condominium management on renters with pets should be revisited, except probably in small flats where owning a pet may be impractical. But we need to find creative ways to allow them to keep their pets" she added. The pre-sold residential condominium units in Metro Manila, with prices ranging from PhP1.7 million to PhP5.9 million, hit a historical high of 54,000 in 2018, according to Colliers International Philippines. According to Lamudi, an online real estate marketplace with operations here in the Philippines and in 13 other countries, property seekers from 25 to 34 years old make up the bulk of prospective buyers of condominium units in 2019. Lamudi likewise projected that the development of high-rise condominiums is expected to soar in the coming years as the demand for the property, especially among young professionals and young families, continues to increase. De Lima, who has an undeniable soft spot for dogs and cats, pointed out that landlords and property managers may reconsider putting up a special area or nursery for pets inside their buildings or properties. "Finding pet-friendly accommodation in the country could be challenging because oftentimes, management or owners of apartments and condominium units ban pets in the vicinity. But that should not be the case because pets are often considered part of the family already," she said. "We hope that the government would promote and support a tenancy agreement that would allow apartment or condo occupants to bring their pets with them as long as they abide by certain rules to keep their pets under control at all times," she added. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said she is currently studying the "Condominium Act" and is looking into possible amendments that would ensure that both the rights of landlords and tenants are respected.