Press Release

January 28, 2020 Pia's advice to fellow parents: safeguard your kids vs. e-cigs Following the passage of the Sin Tax Law that substantially raises taxes on electronic cigarettes, Senator Pia S. Cayetano appealed to fellow parents to safeguard and educate their children from the dangers of picking up "these new dangerous vices" that seem to be targeting the youth. "This is my call to all Filipino parents, please (discourage your children from) using these heated tobacco products (HTPs) and vapes. These devices are harmful to their health," said the senator, who sponsored the sin tax measure in the Senate as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee. The senator had initially pushed for higher tax rates on HTPs and vapes, citing evidence from health experts that such products could not be considered as effective cessation devices, and that they could cause harm to non-smokers and the youth. "I based my position on [scientific evidence and] the recommendations of health advocates, no less than the World Health Organization (WHO), that we treat these e-cigarettes and HTPs equally as if they are cigarettes," she stressed during a press conference with sin tax advocates on Tuesday (January 28). "It is my job to veer on the side of safety. That 's why the position I've always taken is, unless there is convincing evidence that these are truly cessation products, and that these companies are willing to register them as such, then we should treat them as harmful products," Cayetano added. On this note, the senator reiterated her call for young Filipinos and non-smokers to avoid using e-cigarettes, HTPs, and vapes, as these could cause serious damage to their health. "I call on all our young people. I will never get tired of reminding you that these products - HTPs, ENDS/ENNDS (Electronic Nicotine/Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems), and vapes - can be dangerous to your bodies. We don't want you to take on these brand new vices," Cayetano stressed. Meanwhile, the senator expressed commitment to work with fellow legislators, other government agencies, and advocacy groups in assessing and strengthening the country's smoking- and drinking-cessation programs.