SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON'S STATEMENT ON BASKETBALL LEGEND KOBE BRYANT'S DEMISE

What a tragedy. After working so very hard in his entire career to become one of the most successful stars of the NBA, Kobe Bryant has just died in a helicopter crash. I mourn with the whole sports world & pray for his family & his eternal rest.

We also pray for the repose of the souls of the other casualties including Kobi's daughter Gigi, who he obviously loved very much. They were with the family of baseball coachJohn Altobelli who also perished in the helicopter crash with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa.

This incident really hurts everybody and is a reminder that life is fragile and everything is temporary. We must always prepare for all circumstances.