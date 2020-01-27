Press Release

January 27, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 709:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's response to Teddy Boy Locsin's tweet apologizing for saying that she is fat 1/27/20 Your apology is so kind Sec. Locsin. But I am minded to correct you that there is absolutely nothing wrong with being fat. "Fat"-ness being a bad thing is just another construct of the misogyny that your boss Duterte propagates to attack women of conviction. It attacks ideas and principles on the basis of the advocate's physical appearance. Fat-shaming, like slut-shaming, is just another one of the many weapons in the arsenal of misogynists to attack women. Nevertheless, since you have apologized, I am willing to accept your apology on the condition that you desist from any further misogynistic and insulting statements against me, aside from spreading fake news about my physical appearance, especially nowadays, since your boss's actions of detaining me has caused me to be conscious of my weight, hence, shed several pounds, and stay healthy to survive the persecution. I am not thanking him for it. I'd rather be fat and free than be slim but shackled. One more thing. You commend me for my feistiness. Yes, I am feisty and fearless because I am INNOCENT.