Statement of Sen Angara on the sudden demise of Kobe Bryant

"Because he was bringing his daughter to a basketball tournament, then it can be said that Kobe died with his sneakers on, for the love of the game.

In his prime, he was a superstar waited on by a staff of hundreds. In retirement, he was happiest as coach-cheerleader of the most important ball player in his life.

The streets of heaven are now full of people attending the ticker-tape parade of a player who soared like an angel in court, and with his good heart acted like one off it. They're now hanging '24' jerseys in the rafters up there.

Thanks Kobe for bringing joy to this basketball nation, for visiting us, and for telling your Filipino fans never to get tired in chasing their hoop dreams.

As a Celtics fan, I wish you what residents of that city bid those who embark on their final journey: "May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, and may the sunshine warm upon your face."