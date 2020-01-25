Bong Go appeals for public compliance on Taal lockdown

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go appealed to residents living in areas within the 14-kilometer permanent danger zone from the main crater of Taal Volcano to cooperate with local government officials, assisted by law enforcers and national agencies, as they implement a lockdown within the hazardous area that started last Thursday, January 23.

In an interview, Go told reporters that he does not see anything wrong with the implementation of the lockdown as it only aims to ensure the safety of the residents living within the danger zone of the volcano.

"Sa pagpapatupad ng forced evacuation at lock down dahil sa patuloy na pag-alboroto ng bulkang Taal, inaasahan natin na ang mga local government units ang mangunguna sa pagpapatupad nito. Meron silang mas accurate at updated na hazard map at sariling DRRMC," the Senator stressed.

"Respetuhin natin ang ating mga pulis at ating militar. Ginagampanan lang po nila ang kanilang tungkulin po na isalba po ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ayaw nilang may masaktan sa inyo. Sundin po natin sila ngayon," Go said.

Alert Level 4 remains over areas near Taal Volcano as weak to moderate steam-laden emission continues to occur at the volcano's main crater.

Go also appealed to the residents to respect the seismological findings and advisories of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) amid criticisms regarding its supposed lack of information drive as far as Taal Volcano eruption is concerned.

"Sundin natin ang PHIVOLCS. Alam niyo, safety po ng kababayan natin ang dapat manguna. Ayaw namin na may masaktan, sundin lang muna natin at kung pwede naman pong bumalik ay pababalikin naman po kayo doon," he said.

"Sa pagpapatupad ng forced evacuation at lock down, inaasahan din natin ang mga LGUs na palaging sumangguni sa PHIVOLCS sa lahat ng oras. Merong Taal Volcano hazard map na ginawa ang PHIVOLCS. Base ito sa siyensya, mga datos ng nakaraang pagputok ng bulkan at pagsusuri gamit ang makabagong teknolohiya. Sa loob ng 14-kilometer permanent danger zone na ito inaasahan ang lava flow, ballistic projectiles, bay surge at iba pa," he added.

Go added that he understands how the residents feel due to Taal's unrest, but emphasized that the government must do its best to ensure the safety of the residents.

"Naiintindihan ko po ang nararamdaman ninyo, gusto n'yo na pong balikan ang mga gamit ninyo na naiwan, subalit buhay po ng tao ang pinakamahalaga dito sa atin," Go said in an interview at the Lucena Fish Port Complex Rehabilitation in Quezon Province last Thursday.

"I also appeal to our people to always follow all government advisories and orders. Walang ibang hangad ang pamahalaan kundi ang inyong kaligtasan. Magtulungan at magbayanihan tayong lahat. Babangon tayo sa delubyong ito. Kaagapay ninyo ang pamahalaang tunay na may malasakit sa lahat," the Senator assured.

In his visit, Go also told the residents of Quezon Province that he will continue to serve them along with President Rodrigo Duterte. He also assured them that they will always listen to their grievances.

"Sa mga kapatid ko rito sa Quezon, asahan niyo po kami ni Pangulong Duterte tuloy-tuloy po ang aming pagseserbisyo po sa inyo. Sa abot ng aming makakaya, huwag po kayong mag-aatubiling lumapit po," he added.