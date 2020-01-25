Bong Go says PRRD wants peace agreement with leftist rebels signed in PH

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go told reporters on Thursday, January 23, that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wants the peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) signed in the country.

The senator added that Duterte remains open to peace talks with the communists.

"Si Pangulo naman ay bukas po sya sa usaping pangkapayapaan," Go said in an interview during the groundbreaking of a fish port complex in Lucena City, Quezon Province.

However, Go also mentioned that the President wants the peace agreement to be signed in the Philippines between him and CPP leader Jose Maria Sison.

"Gusto niyang one-on-one sila. Dito nila pirmahan 'yung peace agreement, sila lang dalawa," Go said. "Sila naman pareho ang pinuno ng... siya ang Pangulo tapos si Joma naman ang pinuno ng Communist Party of the Philippines," he added.

Asked about the status of the government's plan to send Labor Secretary Silvestre "Bebot" Bello III to the Netherlands to explore the potential reopening of peace negotiations with Sison, Go said that he will have to check on it.

But for his part, Go emphasized that he is all for peace talks, saying "Ako po, I'm for peace talks, suportado ko po itong peace talks."

He also cited the holiday ceasefire between the government and the communist rebels as an example for how lasting peace could positively impact the lives of Filipinos.

"Noong Disyembre po ay napatunayan natin na nagkaroon sila ng ilang araw na ceasefire, December 23 hanggang January 7, ay nakita naman natin na mas tahimik ang buhay ng mga Pilipino," he mentioned.

That said, the senator mentioned that some things still need to be ironed out between the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF.

"May mga dapat pang ayusin, pag-usapan, at siguro ay tuluy-tuloy naman po 'yung pakikipag-usap ni Sec. Bello along with Nani Braganza," he added.

Ending his statement, Go said that Filipinos should not be killing each other.

"Ayaw ko po 'yung Pilipino, kapwa Pilipino ay nagpapatayan. Sino po bang Pilipino ang gustong makipagpatayan sa kanyang kapwa Pilipino," he stated.