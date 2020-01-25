Dispatch from Crame No. 707:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Reaction to Duterte's Latest Slut-shaming and Vicious Verbal Attacks against her

Apparently triggered by the cancellation of the US Visa of his favorite minion, Duterte has resorted once again to his usual slut-shaming and vicious attacks against me.

This is what the Supreme Court has legitimized in dismissing my Petition for a writ of Habeas Data against Duterte: the unmitigated, conscious, and deliberate commission of criminal acts by a sitting President who chooses to treat his office like a toilet. Because of this SC decision, any future president, as crazy as the current one, can now subject any Filipino to absolute ridicule, shaming, and oppression using the most powerful office in the country without any restraint or viable legal remedy whatsoever.

Duterte, huwag mo nang masyadong ipagyabang ang mga kaso mo laban sa akin. Dahil kapag lumabas na ang katotohanan sa pagmamaniobra mo sa mga kaso ko, mapapahiya ka lamang. Malalaman ng lahat na ang mga akusasyon mo laban sa akin, kasama na ang pang-aalipusta, panlalait, paninira, at pang-aabuso mo sa akin -- na pinayagan ng Korte Supremang tumiklop sa isang pangulong lasing sa kapangyarihan -- ay pawang mga gawa-gawa lamang at kagagawan lahat ng isang baliw at sira-ulong tao na sinuwerteng maging pangulo.

Maaaring napapaniwala mo, Duterte, ang panatiko mong mga tagasunod, pero hindi mo maloloko ang mundo.

I am not a criminal. You are! A mass murderer and a pathological liar.

