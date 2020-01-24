On the President's Threat to Terminate the PH-US Visiting Forces Agreement

The Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and United States is a BILATERAL accord that went through some back-and-forth diplomatic discussions prior to ratification by the Senate, after some intense plenary deliberation.

On the other hand, the US visa is a conditional authorization UNILATERALLY given to a visiting foreigner which may be granted, canceled or even denied outright, without need for explanation or justification.

In the absence of a Philippine Supreme Court ruling on the President's power to unilaterally break a treaty or bilateral agreement like the VFA without the consent of a 2/3 supermajority vote of the members of the Senate, the President can do that without the Senate's approval or consent.

Having said that, the Supreme Court should act soonest on whether the Senate's consent is needed before the executive department can terminate a treaty or bilateral agreement - an issue raised in a petition filed before it by members of the Senate.