Press Release

January 24, 2020 IMPOSE TEMPORARY TRAVEL BAN ON ALL INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE PASSED THROUGH WUHAN

*Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros I urge the government to impose a temporary travel ban on all individuals for at least 30 days who came from or have passed through Wuhan, China, in light of the asymptomatic nature and lengthy incubation period of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), as determined by health authorities. This call is on top of the Civil Aeronautics Board's recent suspension of all flights from Wuhan to the Philippines. In addition, authorities must place residents of Wuhan presently in the country and those with flu-like symptoms who have traveled through China in the past 14 days under health surveillance. I also strongly urge these individuals to self-quarantine and to report to health authorities any sign of sickness for appropriate medical observation and proper treatment. This is a global concern that needs international cooperation. It is of the utmost importance that we consider similar precautionary measures being taken by Taiwan, Singapore and our other neighboring countries. I urge that we immediately implement measures that support the Chinese authority's decision to ban travel to and from Wuhan to contain the virus as much as possible.