ANOTHER PROBE ON MAMASAPANO CASE NOT YET FINAL, BLUE RIBBON STILL STUDYING THE CASE

Senator Richard J. Gordon stated on Thursday that the Blue Ribbon Committee, which he chairs, is still reviewing and studying the decision of the Sandiganbayan on the Mamasapano case before deciding whether or not to conduct another probe.

Gordon's statement came following the dismissal of the anti-graft charges against former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima and former Special Action Forces (SAF) head Getulio Napeñas.

Gordon added that he is consulting with the Blue Ribbon and his staff to know whether there is a probable cause to reopen the case.

"Sa ngayon, pinag-aaralan pa naming mabuti ito sa Blue Ribbon bago gumawa ng anumang hakbang kaugnay ng muling pagbubukas sa naturang kaso," he said.