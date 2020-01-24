Press Release

January 24, 2020 Bong Go leads groundbreaking of Lucena Fish Port Complex development; vows more support for the fisheries sector Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go led the groundbreaking ceremony for the P776-million development of the Lucena Fish Port Complex in Lucena City, Quezon Province on Thursday, January 23. "Congratulations sa inyo sa inyong bagong fish port dito. Alagaan ninyo ang inyong karagatan, lalong-lalo na ang fishing industry dito sa Quezon," Go told the residents of the province in his speech. The fish port, located in a 7.8-hectare reclaimed area at Barangay Dalahican, is being developed under the Nationwide Fish Ports Project Package III of the government. The development includes the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of the fish port's existing facilities, such as pier, market hall, cold storage, ice plant and waste water treatment plant. New facilities will also be established, and new equipment will be procured. "Alam niyo, 1991 pa huling na-repair itong fish port. Panahon na po para ito magkaroon ng rehabilitation," Go told reporters during an interview after the ceremony. "Para po itong bagong fish port sa mga taga-Quezon, sa mga (mangingisda) natin dito, sa fishing industry," he added. The Lucena Fish Port Complex, managed by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), was established as part of the Nationwide Fish Ports Project Package I and was completed in September 1991 and inaugurated in February 1992. Documents from the PFDA indicate that sardines, milkfish, round scad, skipjack tuna and bullet tuna are the top five fish species unloaded at the fish port. Both commercial and municipal fishing vessels use the facilities for unloading and trading. The other services offered in the fish port are use of facilities for harbor operations, such as dry docking and repair; provision of fuel, oil, water and ice supplies for product transshipment; lease of raw land for establishment of fishery-related factories; and refrigeration and other post-harvest services, including freezing through contact freezer and product preservation using cold storages. In his speech, Go also shared that he is supportive of similar projects in other parts of the country. "Asahan niyo po na sa abot ng aking makakaya, magkakaroon na rin po ng fish port na bago sa Navotas, Iloilo, Davao, Zamboanga at sa iba pang lugar," he said. He also reminded the residents of Quezon that they can avail themselves of the services of the Malasakit Center at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for patients who need medical and financial assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). The Senator also asked them to continue supporting the government's campaign against illegal drugs, crimes and corruption. "Salamat po sa inyong suporta sa administrasyong Duterte. Magtulungan po tayo para maipagpatuloy ang magagandang pagbabago na nangyayari sa ating bansa," he said. "Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan ang magagawa natin para sa ating kapwa, gawin na natin ngayon," he added. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Go also led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 12.5-meter patrol boat of the Philippine Coast Guard.