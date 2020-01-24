Statement of Senator Bato Dela Rosa about PRRD's threat to cancel VFA if his US Visa cancellation will not be corrected in a month

"He is a leader who doesn't want his people treated unfairly. I don't deserve this bargain, but it is not all about me. It is about a one-sided foreign relations. Ok lang mga sundalo nila labas pasok sa ating teritoryo while a senator of this republic is barred from entering their territory due to their intentions of tinkering with our domestic affairs."