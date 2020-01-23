Press Release

January 23, 2020 UNILEVER PARTNERS WITH PH RED CROSS, CONSIDERS IT AS MOST RELIABLE Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), met today with Unilever Philippines Vice President for Sustainable Business and Communications Ed Sunico, and Senior Manager for Sustainable Business Rondell Torres to discuss the PRC's partnership with Unilever in disaster response. Unilever donated 1,000 hygiene kits containing body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deo-lotion sachets and fabric conditioner for the affected individuals of the Taal volcano eruption. According to Sunico, Unilever is eyeing to have more partnerships with the PRC as it considers the Red Cross the most reliable among non-government organizations in the country. "Sa mga ganitong panahon, of course, we want to partner with the most reliable at maganda ang track record. We really need partners to get communities back on their feet and back to becoming more productive. Of course, Red Cross has been known as an organization that helps a lot of communities and we're happy that we're now making this partnership even bigger. We're looking for a long-term engagement with the Red Cross," he said. Gordon continuously monitors the situation in Taal and is constantly coordinating with the PRC chapters in Batangas, Laguna and Cavite to know what kind of assistance are still needed by more than 40,000 individuals in the evacuation centers. The donations that the organization has been receiving to help the victims of the eruption are immediately brought to the evacuation centers to cater to the needs of the evacuees.