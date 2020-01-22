Press Release

January 22, 2020 Senators bat for early monetary incentives for octogenarians, nonagenarians Senior citizens need not wait to reach 100 years old to get cash incentives from the government. According to a proposal from Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., senior citizens 80 years old and above shall be granted a cash gift and a letter of felicitation by the government. Senate Bill Nos. 1212 and 295, introduced by Zubiri and Revilla respectively, seeks to expand the coverage of the Centenarians Act of 2016 by amending Section 2 of Republic Act No. 10868. Under Zubiri's proposal, octogenarians shall be granted P30,000 while an additional P30,000 shall be granted to nonagenarians. Finally, a person will receive P50,000 when he or she reaches 100 years of age or becomes a centenarian. These amounts make up a total of P110,000 given in staggered amounts. On the other hand, Revilla proposed the granting of P25,000 to senior citizens who reach 80 years old, an additional P25,000 to those reaching 90 years old and P50,000 to those who live to be 100 years old. "It is unfortunate to note that not so many Filipinos live up to 100 years old and thus, only a few get to enjoy the benefits under the current law," Zubiri said. To further motivate senior citizens to live longer, Zubiri said SBN 1212 seeks to expand the coverage of Republic Act No. 10868 by granting them additional benefits before they turn 100 years old. "The money could be used to buy medicines and other needs that would ease the financial burden largely shouldered by their families." "Most of our senior citizens find it difficult to buy basic necessities and even forego expensive medications and procedures," Revilla explained. "Through this bill, it is hoped that our elderly would be able to enjoy such entitlements and assist them to further prolong their lives beyond a century," Revilla added.