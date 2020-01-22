Press Release

January 22, 2020 Revilla pushes a measure banning bullying in workplaces Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla is pushing for an early passsage of a measure prohibiting bullying in all establishments and offices, whether in government or in private. Revilla filed Senate Bill 1217, to be known as as "Anti-Office Bullying Act of 2019," which seeks to require all government and non-government offices and establishments to adopt policies to prevent and address the acts of bullying in places of work. The senator noted that while Congress has already banned bullying in schools, it has yet to enact a similar law covering private and government offices. "These kinds of acts hamper peace and tranquility in a professional environment and disrupt the delivery of services to the public," Revilla said. Republic Act No. 10627 of 2013, or "An Act Requiring all Elementary and Secondary Schools to Adopt Policies to Prevent and Address the Acts of Bullying in their Institutions," defined bullying as "any severe or repeated use ... of a written, verbal or electronic expression, or a physical act or gesture, or any combination thereof, directed at another... that has the effect of actually causing or placing the person in reasonable fear of physical or emotional harm or damage to his/her property." Acts of bullying include actual physical harm, foul language, name-calling, harassment on the internet, commenting negatively on one's looks, clothes or body, spreading rumors, preventing access to the workplace and abusive behavior. In pushing for his proposal, Revilla said bullying not only affects the physical, mental and emotional health but could also cause long-term career problems to a person. "Bullying in the workplace is often ignored and overlooked by both employers and co-employees, but its consequences are not only on the victim's emotional health but on his productivity and morale," he explained. Under the bill, all government and non-government offices, and business establishments, shall adopt policies to address bullying in their respective institutions. The policies should include prohibition on abusive behavior, slanderous statements or accusations, cyberbullying, and similar acts; and clear procedures and strategies to report and penalize such acts. If signed into law, the offices shall formulate and submit to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) their anti-bullying policies. The DOLE and the CSC shall prescribe administrative sanctions for non-compliance with the measure. In addition, erring non-government offices and business establishments may also suffer the penalty of suspension of their permits to operate. "This bill seeks to achieve a more peaceful and harmonious professional environment towards a more productive economy," Revilla said. Once passed into law, the measure tasked the Department of Labor and Employment and the Civil Service Commission to prescribe the appropriate sanctions for noncompliance with the provisions of this Act.