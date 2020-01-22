STATEMENT OF WAYS & MEANS COMMITTEE CHAIR SEN. PIA S. CAYETANO ON PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE'S SIGNING OF THE SIN TAX REFORM LAW

We welcome President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's recent signing of the Sin Tax Reform Law, which raises the excise taxes imposed on alcohol and e-cigarette products.

The enactment of this measure is a manifestation of the administration's full commitment to its mandate of protecting public health and welfare.

As Chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, I had pushed for substantially higher sin tax rates under my sponsored Senate bill, to be able to meet the funding requirements for universal health care and to effectively deter the consumption of these harmful products.

Nonetheless, I remain confident that the law's passage is a good step forward to discourage Filipinos, especially the youth, from taking up dangerous vices, thereby guiding them towards making healthier lifestyle choices.

Moreover, the revenues to be collected from this measure will go a long way in ensuring our people's access to free and quality health care services. I thank our colleagues in the DOH and DOF, Congress, and pro-health allies for contributing to this landmark legislation.