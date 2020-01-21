Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the resumption of the study of motorcycle taxis

Ito po ang sinasabi natin sa pagdinig kahapon tungkol sa motorcycle taxis. Huwag po tayo magpadalos-dalos ating mga desisyon, lalo na kung makakaapekto ito sa maraming tao.

We're glad that the technical working group studying the viability of motorcycle taxis as public transports has come to its senses. We caution them against resorting to childish tactics against participants in the study. Their mandate comes from the LTFRB, and their purpose is to help create a regulatory framework. Let bygones be bygones, and the TWG must buckle down to work.

Let the study rise and fall on its merits, not on childish tactics.