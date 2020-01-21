Sen. Bong Revilla: Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital to cater better services to wider clientele

Sen. Bong Revilla on Tuesday expressed high hopes that the formal turnover of supervision and control of the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital from the City Government of Bacoor to the Department of Health will improve health and medical services, and cater to a wider clientele especially the marginalized sector.

The veteran legislator also complimented incumbent Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla and Cavite 2nd District Representative Strike Revilla for ensuring the smooth operation of the district hospital utilizing funds from the local government unit.

He likewise commended the two officials for pushing the passage of Republic Act 11233 upgrading the Bacoor District Hospital to a Level III General Hospital, to be known as the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital, under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Health.

"Kasabay niyan, tuloy-tuloy na itinulak ni Mayor Lani at Congressman Strike sa Kongreso ang pagpapalawak nito to a 100-bed hospital ran by the DOH. At dahil sa pagtutulungan na 'yan, nandito na tayo ngayon," Revilla said.

"Sinigurado po natin na may nakalaan na additional budget ito sa 2020 General Appropriations Act para sa pagbili ng karagdagang lupa at pagtatayo ng karagdagang pasilidad ng hospital. Lalo pa nating pagagandahin at palalawakin ang serbisyo ng ating ospital," the senator added.

Level III is the highest category among general hospitals in the Philippines according to the guidelines set by the DOH. A hospital under this category offers high-level specialty in Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery. It must also have Dialysis Treatment Facilities, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit, Ambulatory Surgical Clinic, Blood Bank, a DOH-licensed tertiary clinical laboratory with standard equipment/reagents/supplies necessary for the performance of hispathology examination, and a DOH-licensed level 3 imaging facility with interventional radiology.

Prior to the establishment of the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital, there is only one DOH hospital in CALABARZON located in Batangas Province.