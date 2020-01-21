Press Release

January 21, 2020 Persons, establishments face stiffer penalties for selling, distributing sin products to minors Persons and business establishments caught selling or distributing alcohol or tobacco products, commonly known as sin products, to minors face stiffer penalties under a proposed bill filed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto. Recto said he filed Senate Bill No. 1208, otherwise known as the Protection of Minors from Sin Products Act, last November to "further protect minors from the hazards of alcohol and tobacco products, including heated tobacco and vapor products." He said that while there are existing laws such as the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003 and taxation on sin products that regulate the use, possession, and sale of these products, these seem not effective deterrents to the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products. Recto said the imposition of stiffer penalties to any person or establishment who facilitate the use, possession or access by a minor and who sells or distributes sin products to minors is necessary for the protection of the youth. Under the proposed law, any person or establishment who violates the act will be fined P100,000 but not more than P500,000 and imprisoned not less than six years but not more than 12 years. In case the violator is an establishment, imprisonment shall be imposed on the manager, representative, director, agent or employee. Republic Act No. 9211 or the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003 imposes a P5,000 fine to any person or any business entity or establishment selling to, distributing or purchasing a cigarette or any other tobacco products toa minor, an imprisonment not more than 30 days on the first offense will be imposed. In addition to the penalties, business entities or establishments face revocation of business licenses or permits on succeeding offenses.