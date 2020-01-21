GRACE POE ON DECISION TO CONTINUE MOTORCYCLE TAXI PILOT OPERATION:

The continuation of the pilot operation of motorcycle taxi is a triumph for commuters in need of alternative mode of transportation.

Traffic congestion and the rising demand for mobility are pressing reasons for us to consider regulating the motorcycle taxi industry.

We hope the concerned agencies will devote adequate time and effort to thoroughly study its viability and safety, and come up with a comprehensive report that could aid Congress in legislating appropriate law.