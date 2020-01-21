Press Release

January 21, 2020 Bong Go urges Angkas to comply with country's regulations and restrictions; extends assistance to fire victims in Las Piñas City Despite persuading concerned government agencies and the technical working group (TWG) of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to extend the pilot testing program for motorcycle riding app Angkas, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go reiterated in an interview that the company still needs to follow the law and comply with regulations, particularly on foreign ownership restrictions of the Constitution. This comes after DOTr said that the ride-hailing firm is allegedly 99.9% owned by a Singaporean. Angkas, on their part, has also announced that it has rectified this ownership issue. "About the ownership issue, of course, they have to prove it. Sumunod sila sa ating batas. Kung ano ang allowable, sundin nila. If not, magkakaprublema tayo," Go said in an interview during his visit to fire victims in Las Piñas City. The senator, however, also expressed his concern for riders who could lose their jobs if Angkas is forced to halt its operations. As a remedy, Go said that he has already discussed with the DOTr and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) the extension of Angkas' pilot testing run. "Sabi ko po kahapon, nakiusap ako kina Secretary Art Tugade at Chairman Martin Delgra na tingnan ng mabuti," Go said. "Ayaw nating may mawalan ng trabaho sa ngayon. Ang atin dito, tuloy muna ang kanilang pagpapasada as long as sumusunod sila sa safety measures," he added. Go also stressed that the interest of Filipino consumers should come first, and that Angkas guaranteed that it is following a set of measures to ensure the safety of their passengers. "May sinusunod naman silang safety measures. 'Yun po ang importante sa akin, ang kapakanan ng pasahero. 'Wag basta-basta tumanggap ng nagmamaneho kung hindi nag-comply sa safety measures," he said. "'Yung mga namamasada riyan, ang iba galing pang probinsya. Nagpunta rito para magtrabaho para sa mga pamilya nila. Nakakatulong naman sila sa trapiko, lalu na ang sikip ng daan sa Metro Manila. Basta safety ng pasahero at interes ng mga Pilipino ang unahin natin," he said. Go also mentioned the need to amend the law to legalize the operations of motorcycle taxis, saying "Yes, we have to amend the law para payagan sila." However, he also urged stakeholders to refrain from resorting to accusations or legal remedies and focus on coordination and dialogue instead. "Sabi ko, while waiting to amend the law, 'wag muna hulihin. Tuloy muna ang pilot run. Pag-usapan ninyo. Do not resort to legal remedies. Hahaba lang ang usapan," he said. "Sit down and talk. Maraming apektado kung mag-aaway sila. 'Yung mga maliliit ang apektado rito. Kawawa sila," he added. The senator was at Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City to provide aid to 190 families affected by a fire that occurred on January 14. While no casualties were reported, five individuals were injured as a result of the incident. Around 80 houses were also affected by the fire. Go distributed financial and relief assistance to victims during the visit. He also told students affected by the fire incident that he will provide them new sets of uniforms and school supplies so they can immediately go back to school. "May dala po akong konting tulong sa inyo. Lahat kayo makakatanggap ng financial assistance. Mayroon din ako grocery packs para sa inyo. Sa mga estudyante rin na nandito na nasunugan ng gamit, ako na ang bibili ng school supplies para sa inyo," he said. The victims also received various forms of assistance from representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Housing Authority (NHA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP). Some local officials were also present during the visit. "Nandito rin ang mga kasamahan ko sa gobyerno. Ang DSWD, may dalang financial assistance. Iba yung dala ko, iba rin yung dala ng DSWD. Ang NHA naman babalik sila para magbigay ng pambili ng housing materials sa inyo," Go said, adding that the NHA also provides low cost housing programs to victims of fire disasters. "Kung sinuman ang gusto ng murang pabahay diyan, kung sino ang mag-qualify, may sarili na kayong pabahay sa Cavite. Makipag-coordinate lamang po kayo sa NHA," he said. "Ang DTI naman po, nandito para magbigay ng livelihood assistance sa inyo. Ang PCUP nandito rin. Babalik rin ang PAGCOR at PCSO para magbigay ng tulong pinansyal sa inyo," he added. As for sick residents who wish to seek medical treatment, Go said that he is also willing to assist them. "Kung sino naman sa inyo ang gustong magpagamot, ako na po ang magpapagamot sa inyo. Ako na sasagot sa pamasahe, pagpapagamot, hanggang sa makauwi na kayo sa inyong bahay." Go also expressed his willingness to shoulder the fare of those who want to go back to their home provinces, saying "Sinong mga Bisaya rito? Ako na ho ang mamamasahe sa inyo kung gusto niyong umuwi ng probinsya. Ang Maynila, traffic masyado, dikit dikit ang mga bahay kaya nagkakasunog dito. Kaya kung sino gusto umuwi ng probinsya, ako na ang mamamasahe sa inyo." The senator also explained to the fire victims the concept of Malasakit Centers--one-stop shops for all Filipinos, particularly the poor and indigent patients, where they can ask for assistance from the different government agencies. "Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Centers. Inyo po 'yun. Hindi niyo na po kailangan magpa-laboy laboy pa para lang humingi ng tulong. Zero balance po ang target ng Malasakit Centers," Go said, adding that these centers have designated priority lanes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). During his visit, a teary-eyed resident approached Go and expressed her gratitude to the senator for his willingness to help her seek medical treatment. Go also met Denmark Gulani, a 31-year-old PWD, who is an avid fan of his. The senator also visited the health and daycare centers of Brgy. Almanza Uno and greeted the barangay workers there. He also received a warm welcome from senior citizens in the area. Ending his message to the residents, Go encouraged them not to hesitate to seek his help during difficult times. "Huwag kayong mahiyang lumapit sa akin. Ituring niyo lang ako na inyong kapitbahay. Tawagin niyo lang ako na Kuya Bong Go ninyo," he said. "Katulad ni Pangulong Duterte, probinsyano na ginawang Pangulo, ako po probinsyano na ginawang senador. Wala na kaming hihilingin pa sa Panginoon, ibabalik na lang namin sa inyo ang serbisyong para sa inyo," he added.