Press Release

January 20, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 705:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on US President Trump's reported invitation to President Duterte 1/20/20 In my humble view, the reported invitation of US President Trump to President Duterte simply means that the US Government is not yet implementing the entry ban as this could still be undergoing some internal process. Hence, it remains the prerogative of the US President to extend anew a standing invitation. This invitation should not affect the implementation of the Global Magnitsky Act. The recently signed pieces of US legislative measures, namely, the 2020 US Appropriations Act which includes the Prohibition on Entry provision, and S. Res. 142, refer to particular matters involving the United States' commitment to human rights. I understand it will take some time to operationalize this policy and anticipate that we will see this implemented in the near future, regardless of any standing invitation. I also understand that subsection (c) of the pertinent provision of the 2020 US Appropriations Act gives the State Department the discretion to waive visa restrictions in accordance with the conditions allowed by the US Congress. It is completely up to President Duterte whether to go to the US on the strength of President Trump's invitation. *Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 705 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_705