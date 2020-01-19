Press Release

January 19, 2020 POE PANEL GATHERS STAKEHOLDERS TO DISCUSS MOTORCYCLE TAXI REGULATION Sen. Grace Poe said she looks ahead to productive discussions when the public services committee which she chairs convenes on Jan. 20, Monday, 10 a.m. at the Senate Session Hall. Transportation officials, motorcycle taxi operators, leaders of commuters groups and motorcycle suppliers are expected to attend the public hearing that will focus on the four bills pending at the committee on the regulation of motorcycle taxis as a safe and alternative public utility vehicle. "Tandaan natin na iisa ang ating mithiin-ang magkaroon ang ating mga kababayan ng alternatibong masasakyan na maginhawa at ligtas," Poe stressed. Among the resource persons who have confirmed attendance to the hearing are Asst. Sec. Mark Steven Pastor and Engr. Bert Suansing of DOTr; LTO chief Asec. Edgar Galvante; TWG chairperson Antonio Gardiola; George Royeca of Angkas; Eric Torres of Move It Philippines; Neil Sherwin Yu of JoyRide; Brian Cu of Grab, and other operators of motorycle taxi and representatives of commuters group. The results of the pilot run, the supply cap set by the government inter-agency regulator and the ownership of motorcycle taxi firms are among the topics to be tackled in the hearing. Poe said the panel would also focus on some of the specific regulations relating to safety, such as the requirement to declare one's weight when booking for a ride. "We are pleased with the commitment of government officials and all concerned stakeholders to sit down and discuss key matters. This will be a big leap towards regulating motorcycle taxis," Poe said. "Seen as time-savers, motorcycle taxis must pass the strictest standard of safety, and this is where regulation will play a critical role," she added. Poe is the author of Senate Bill 128 or the proposed Motorcycles-for-Hire Act of 2019, one of the four bills that will be discussed by the committee, alongside SBN 1025 of Sen. Sonny Angara, SBN 409 of Sen. Imee Marcos and SBN 50 of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.