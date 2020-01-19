IMEE HITS 'DAGDAG-BAWAS' IN PILOT TEST FOR MOTORCYCLE TAXIS

Equal participation does not necessarily mean fair competition in the government's extended pilot test for motorcycle taxis, Senator Imee Marcos said.

"May dagdag-bawas na nangyayari. Para mukhang patas, binawasan ang mga experienced drivers ng isang kumpanya at baka sakaling mapilitan silang sumali na lang sa mga baguhan na kulang pa ng mga driver. Bakit kaya?" Marcos said.

The Department of Transportation - Technical Working Group (DOTR-TWG) allotted an equal number of drivers to ride-hailing companies Angkas, JoyRide and MoveIt for the three-month extended test run that started this month, each to have 10,000 in Metro Manila and 3,000 in Metro Cebu.

A temporary restraining order has put on hold the DOTR-TWG's rule, but the court order expires at the end of the month and may leave 17,000 of 27,000 Angkas drivers out of work, while newcomers Joyride and MoveIt seek to add to the 6,900 and 2,400 drivers they already have, respectively, as of January 6.

"Sablay ang sinasabi ng DOTR na binibigyan daw ang mga drayber ng freedom of choice kung anong kumpanya ang sasalihan nila. Hindi freedom of choice yung tatakutin mo yung mga drayber na mawawalan sila ng trabaho sa kanilang kumpanya kaya mag-apply na lang sila sa iba," Marcos said.

No proper consultation or debate was held on the numbers rule because the DOTR-TWG shut out lawmakers from meetings held in November to December, even if the pilot test's final goal is to aid legislation, Marcos added.

"Hindi na kailangang magpalusot ang DOTR na ang patas na bilang ay para sa fair competition at freedom of choice, dahil Kongreso naman ang gagawa ng batas para siguruhin ang mga ito. Ang dapat siguruhin ng DOTR ay mabawasan ang perwisyo sa traffic, kaya mas mabuting isali na ang lahat ng mga drayber na may karanasan na sa trabaho," Marcos said.

Marcos filed Senate Bill 409 at the start of the first pilot test in mid-2019, seeking to legalize and regulate motorcycles for hire as a safe, alternative means of transport for commuters caught in heavy traffic.

Unlike three other similar bills in the Senate, the Marcos bill provides local government units a means of generating revenue through their supervision of companies running motorcycle taxis.