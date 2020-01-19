SARAH GERONIMO FANS TO DONATE TO 'RESPECTABLE, TRUSTWORTHY' PH RED CROSS FOR TAAL ERUPTION VICTIMS

Fans of Filipino singer-actress Sarah Geronimo will partner with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in providing aid for the victims of Taal volcano eruption by organizing and hosting a dance flash mob called "Tala Para sa Taal" on Saturday that took place at the Quirino Grandstand.

The event aims to gather donations for the evacuees and the proceeds will be turned over to the PRC.

Barry Juanico, one of the organizers of the event said, "Dati rin akong volunteer ng Red Cross, Nakita ko 'yung advocacy ng organization sa victims ng mga kalamidad at nakita ko kung gaano ka-dedicated and Red Cross. Ang Red Cross ang isa sa pinaka-respectable at trustworthy organizations sa bansa natin. Hindi ako nagdalawang-isip na dito dalhin ang proceeds at hindi ako nag-isip ng iba pang group dahil alam ko na safe at makakarating talaga ang tulong sa mga taong dapat pagbigayan."

Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the PRC, expressed his gratitude to Popsters, Geronimo's fans club, through a Twitter post.

"Thank you, Popsters, for this initiative and for choosing the Philippine Red Cross as your partner in helping the communities affected by Taal eruption," he said.

The PRC has been receiving numerous donations from individuals, groups and companies to help victims of the recent national disasters that hit the country such as the earthquake in Mindanao, typhoons Tisoy and Ursula, and the eruption of Taal volcano.