January 18, 2020 Bong Go said Nat'l gov't in full support of LGUs affected by Taal eruption; urges DOH to ensure evacuees' unhampered access to health care services Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed concerned government agencies to fully support the recovery efforts of local government units (LGUs) affected by the Taal volcanic eruption during a radio interview on Friday, January 17. "Noong Tuesday po ay pumunta kami ni Pangulo, nagkaroon siya ng situation briefing with the different government agencies, at inatasan nya 'yung mga Secretaries ng iba't ibang departamento to support the local government," Go said, referring to the situation briefing conducted by government agencies with the President at the Batangas Sports Complex, Batangas City on Tuesday, January 14. "Si Pangulo naman ay sabi niya sa Department of Health (DOH), alam ninyo naman po ang trabaho ninyo, siguraduhin ninyo ang pangkalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Pati DPWH, linisin kaagad 'yung mga kalye at nakaharang 'yung mga dumi, at i-restore ang mga nasirang infrastructures," Go said. "Ang order sa Department of Energy (DOE) naman po, 'yung ibalik 'yong power (supply) sa mga naputol. Pati rin sa komunikasyon po dapat maibalik agad. At sa DILG kay Sec. Año, at sa Department of National Defense (DND), sila naman po itong lead role dito sa ating disaster (relief) kasi under po sa kanila ang Office of the Civil Defense," he added. Citing the possible health hazards brought by the ash fall in affected areas, the senator also called on the DOH to prioritize the cleaning of health centers and evacuation centers to ensure the safety of residents and evacuees. "Ako ay nananawagan po sa Department of Health na unahin muna natin ang ating health centers at tsaka 'yung mga evacuation centers. 'Yun po ang ating i-sanitize, i-secure nang mabuti 'yung lugar, linisin dahil kahit saan ka pumunta sa mga lugar, kung titingnan mo sa taas ay kulay gray po ang buong bayan," he added. According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, he has already informed the Regional Director of DOH CALABARZON to coordinate with the LGUs concerned as regards to cleaning and disinfecting of Barangay Health Stations and Rural Health Units in the area. DOH will be providing the needed technical and logistical assistance to health stations and health units to ensure that affected Filipinos will have unhampered access to primary health care and assistance. Meanwhile, the senator also mentioned that some private individuals have committed to donate horses as a form of livelihood assistance, especially for residents in Tagaytay City who lost horses they use to earn a living due to the effects of the eruption. "Nanawagan po ako kahapon sa mga kaibigan kong may mga kabayo na sobra naman o hindi ginagamit. Mayroon kaagad nagbigay kahapon, dalawa. Dinala kaagad sa Batangas at ipinangako ko naman 'yung isa sa Tagaytay," Go said. He also encouraged those who would like to donate more horses to reach out and help saying, "ibigay natin dun sa mga beneficiaries po na talagang nabiktima rin po ang kanilang kabayo, kawawa din po sila dahil nawalan sila ng hanapbuhay." In view of the consecutive natural disasters which have ravaged the country the past few months, Go also said that it is high time that the government establishes evacuation centers in all cities, provinces, and municipalities which will cater to the basic needs of the victims. "Para sa akin na-obserbahan ko, it's the right time po na magkaroon na po tayo ng mga permanent evacuation center sa mga bawat probinsya. Noong nasa Legazpi, Albay po kami, ay sabi ng Pangulo dapat mayroon na tayong mga maayos na mga evacuation centers dahil po kawawa 'yung mga kababayan natin. Pag may biglaan pong nangyari na ganito ay wala pong handang evacuation center," he said. "Sa sahig lang sila natutulog, 'yung mga bata hindi maayos 'yung kanilang sitwasyon. Syempre 'yung importante 'yung sanitation, 'yung comfort room nila, mayroon silang mattress na pwede nilang higaan, habang hindi pa po sila nakakabalik sa kanilang mga tirahan po," he added. Go filed recently a bill providing for mandatory evacuation centers in all cities, provinces and municipalities nationwide. Senate Bill (SB) No. 1228 or "An Act Establishing a Mandatory Evacuation Center in all Cities, Provinces and Municipalities, Appropriating Funds Therefor," provides for the establishment of an evacuation center in every city, province and municipality throughout the country. The bill also provides for the minimum requirements for every evacuation center, such as its location, amenities and accessibility, operation and management, among others. As for his calls for the establishment of a Department of Disaster Resilience, Go said that his proposed Senate Bill (SB) 205 or the "Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act" is now being deliberated in the Senate committee level. Go also said that they will study various proposals on what is the best approach in creating an authority solely in charge of disaster resilience. "Kakausapin ko rin po 'yung mga kapwa ko senador para mapag-aralan mabuti, kasi mayroon pong ibang suggestion na i-under na lang po sa Office of the President," he said. The Senator acknowledged the fact that the government as a whole can do more to educate and inform the public when it comes to Disaster Preparedness. This, he said, is also one of the reasons why he is pushing for the creation of DDR. "Hindi dapat "adhoc" ang pag-iisip natin pagdating sa kalamidad. "Norm" na sa bansa ang bagyo, lindol, at pati active na bulkan. Dapat palaging handa ang gobyerno para maturuan maging handa ang bawat Pilipino," he said. The proposed DDR will institutionalize the presence of an empowered government entity with full authority to handle disaster preparedness, mitigation, recovery and resiliency efforts. "Alam nyo tuwing may mga krisis na ganito, talagang dapat may isang cabinet level na susundin po ng kapwa cabinet secretaries na talagang mayroon s'yang mandato... Siya na po 'yung aatasan ng ating Pangulo to be on top, not only sa mga post-rehab pero para maging proactive tayo, 'yung sa preparasyon rin natin," he said. Go emphasized that although these natural occurrences cannot be predicted, Filipinos should be more prepared to handle these situations since the country is geographically and historically prone to such calamities or disasters. "Halimbawa, as early as of March last year sinabing alert 1 na po (ang Taal Volcano). Last year pa po ito, at ngayon, biglang pumutok, at ngayon pa tayo magkandarapa. Kailangan pa bang pumutok ang bulkan at tsaka tayo magmi-meeting at ayusin 'yung dapat ayusin? So dapat handa po tayo, ang buong gobyerno, maging proactive tayo sa mga darating na mga ganitong sitwasyon," he added.