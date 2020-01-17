Bong Go says ICC case vs. PRRD a mere political trick after lawyer withdraws complaint

Following the retraction of the complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte's war on illegal drugs in the International Criminal Court (ICC), Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said it clearly shows that the allegations are a mere political trick and that they hold no merit.

"Malinaw naman po na pulitika ang nasa likod ng lahat ng mga alegasyon laban sa Pangulo sa ICC," Go said during his visit to Taal eruption victims in Batangas on Thursday, January 16.

Go also mentioned that the government has already identified the people behind the allegations and said that "their time will come."

"Kilala naman nila kung sinu-sino ang mga nasa likod ng paninirang ito sa Pangulo," Go said. "Hintayin lang nila. Pana-panahon lang 'yan," he added.

Jude Sabio, a Filipino lawyer who filed the said complaint in April 2017 before the ICC, signed a 28-page affidavit on Tuesday, January 14, saying that he intends to withdraw his case against Duterte.

Sabio also said in a statement that the complaint should be "set aside and trashed" because political opponents of the President are using it for political propaganda.

Go added that those behind the allegation only want to undermine the progress made by the administration's war on drugs, a campaign which continues to draw widespread support from Filipinos. As of 2019, 79% of Filipinos have expressed their support for the campaign, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Meanwhile, Go also defended President Duterte against those criticizing him for taking out a motorcycle for a ten-minute ride around the Presidential Security Group (PSG) compound.

"Twenty four hours nagtatrabaho ang Pangulo. Bawal ba mag-motor kahit sandali - pawala man lang sa stress sa trabaho?" Go said.

"Naiintindihan ng mga Pilipino iyan dahil nakikita at nararamdaman ng taumbayan ang serbisyo na ibinibigay niya sa tao. 42 years na po sa serbisyo publiko si Pangulo at sa kasalukuyan ay 74 years old na," he added.

Go then urged the critics to provide help to Filipinos in need instead, rather than just wasting their time and resources in criticizing the government and the President.

"Sa mga bumabatikos, sana naman tumulong nalang kayo. Hindi naman nakakatulong o nakakain ang pambabatikos ninyo. Sayang lang," he said.