More aid for Taal evacuees needed- Revilla

Sen. Bong Revilla urged all Filipinos to continue sending aid to the victims affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, especially water, food, clothing and medicine.

The veteran senator led the distribution of 10 truckloads of relief goods as part of his "Kaagapay sa Araw ng Pangangailangan" (KAP) Program.

Despite health risks imposed by the aftermath of the ash fall, Revilla distributed relief in the towns of Amadeo, Alfonso, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, and Tagaytay in Cavite, and municipalities of Balayan, Calaca, Tuy, and Sta. Teresita in Batangas.

According to the NDRRMC, there are 966 families or 7,742 individuals temporarily sheltered in 38 evacuation centers.

The veteran senator also encouraged the evacuees to have faith and stay strong in the midst of trials, and also urged every Filipino to continue uniting in prayer for the safety and recovery of the victims.

"Sa mga ganitong trahedya, hindi lang materyal na tulong ang dapat nating ipaabot. Mas lalo nating dapat iparamdam sa ating mga nasalantang kababayan na nandito tayo para sa kanila upang damayan at tulungan silang makapagsimula muli," Revilla said. "Patuloy lang po tayong magbayanihan dahil sa mga ganitong sakuna, walang ibang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo-tayo ring magkakabayan."