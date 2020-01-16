On the DOJ's Indictment of Former PNP Chief Albayalde, 'Ninja Cops'

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/01/16/on-the-dojs-indictment-of-former-pnp-chief-albayalde-ninja-cops/

I personally think that it is as far as the evidence against former PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde can go, as shown even during the Senate inquiry.

The lesson learned here is that the law does not only have a long arm. It also has a very long memory.

Having said that, the surest way for police officers like P/Maj. Baloyo et.al to avoid past misdeeds from catching up with them is not to commit those misdemeanors in the first place.