Press Release

January 16, 2020 PH RED CROSS RECEIVES DONATION FROM BELO, DAUGHTER SCARLET SNOW FOR TAAL ERUPTION VICTIMS Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), warmly welcomed dermatologist and television personality Dr. Vicki Belo and daughter Scarlet Snow at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City as they personally handed over their donation worth P500,000.00 Wednesday. "Dra. Vicki Belo has always been so generous and supportive to the Red Cross. Was so happy to spend time with her and her wonderful daughter Scarlet Snow. We hope Scarlet grows to have the humanitarian heart of her mother," Gordon said. "The reason that I feel confident giving money to the Red Cross is because I know that the money will definitely go where it's supposed to go. You've been doing such a great job. PRC is the best place to give your donations because they already have logistics and the people," Belo responded as she turned over the check to PRC. As a token of appreciation, Gordon gave Scarlet one Pula teddy bear, which was introduced last November as part of the PRC's holiday gift catalog for 2019 to gather more funds to support the various operations being undertaken by the organization in connection with recent health emergencies and natural disasters.