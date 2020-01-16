Press Release

January 16, 2020 Bong Go aids Taal eruption victims; assures continued support to affected LGUs for recovery and rehabilitation efforts Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go led the distribution of relief and financial aid to the victims affected by the Taal Volcano eruption during his visit at the Department of Health (DOH) Rehabilitation Center, Barangay Kaybagal South, Tagaytay City on Thursday, January 16. "May dala po akong food packs, banig, at kumot para po sa inyo," Go told the victims. "'Yung mga gamit, kaya nating palitan 'yan. Basta magtulungan lang po tayo. Ang mahalaga, walang nasaktan." "Meron din pong dalang tulong si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea mula sa Office of the President (OP) para gamitin nila sa mga evacuees, pambili ng pagkain," he added. The Office of the President turned over financial assistance to affected local government units (LGUs) to help them respond to the needs of their constituents. Go also echoed the Duterte Administration's firm commitment to provide continued support for immediate recovery and rehabilitation of affected areas. The senator also said that some individuals have already committed to donate horses as livelihood assistance, especially for residents in Tagaytay City who lost horses they use to earn a living due to the effects of the eruption. Senators Francis Tolentino and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who both reside in Cavite, joined Go and Medialdea during the visit and have also provided their own assistance to the victims. Senator Go also said that he has brought face masks for the residents after an advisory from the health department urging those affected by the ash fall to protect themselves from its health hazards. "Meron din po akong dalang masks, iiwan ko dito sa evacuation center para magamit niyo rin," Go said, adding a warning against stores that overprice face masks. "Sa mga tindahan na nagsasamantala, hindi ito yung panahon na pagsamantalahan ang mga Pilipino. Dapat hulihin at kasuhan ang mga nagsasamantala. Sa totoo lang, 'yung dala kong masks galing pa sa Davao. Hind po makakatulong ang ginagawa ninyo. Makonsensya naman kayo." Go was also joined during the visit by representatives from concerned government agencies to provide additional assistance to the disaster-stricken Filipinos, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), each with their own specific assistances for the victims. "Ang DSWD, mag-distribute ng financial assistance, lahat ng pamilya dito makakatanggap. Ang DTI naman, magbibigay ng livelihood assistance. PCUP rin po may dalang hygiene kits," Go said. The senator also encouraged the residents, especially those who are injured or in need of medical attention, to go to the nearest Malasakit Center so they can avail of government assistance for their health care needs. "Sa mga nasaktan o nangangailangan ng tulong medikal, lumapit lamang po tayo sa pinakamalapit na Malasakit Center. Mayroon din pong designated na express lanes para sa mga senior citizens at PWDs," he said. Asked on what measures he is advocating to improve the country's disaster preparation, management and mitigation efforts, Go said that he will continue to push for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). "I will push for the creation of the DDR para meron na tayong departamento na nakatutok sa mga ganitong sakuna. Kung meron tayong DDR, merong cabinet level na tututok sa disaster preparedness, response and mitigation. Ako naman, sa Senado, gagawin namin ang lahat para matulungan ang mga biktima ng Taal volcano," Go said. Go filed in July last year Senate Bill (SB) 205 which established an "empowered, highly-specialized, and responsive Department of Disaster Resilience with clear unity of command." The department will concentrate on three key result areas, namely: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better. Presently, various government agencies dealing with disaster risk reduction and management are scattered in several departments and offices and the current lead National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is merely a coordinating body. Go added that he has filed a measure mandating the establishment of safe, permanent and dedicated evacuation centers throughout the country. "Isa rin po sa na-file ko ang batas na nagtatayo ng mga permanent evacuation center sa bansa. Priority rin po ito ni Pangulong Duterte," Go told. "Tignan niyo mga kababayan natin, nasa eskuwelahan imbes na nasa maayos na evacuation center. Naaapektuhan ang pag-aaral ng mga bata dahil ginagamit ang mga classroom. Wala pang maayos na CR, higaan," he added. Go filed during the last quarter of 2019 SB 1228, also known as the Mandatory Evacuation Center Act, which will require every city, province and municipality to construct such centers that will be equipped with emergency packs, medicines and other basic necessities. "Na-file ko na po ito sa Senado. Dapat po per province talaga ang evacuation centers. Kulang ang per region," he added. Go also informed the residents that the President will return to the affected areas on Monday to further assess their situation and identify their needs. "Ang Pangulo, babalik po siya sa Lunes, iikutin niya ang mga lugar na hindi niya napuntahan. Sabi niya sa akin, hanapin ko raw 'yung lugar na pinakamalapit sa Taal para mabisita niya," Go told. Ending his message, Go then sympathized with the victims, saying that his office is always open to help them and listen to their concerns. "Wala na kaming hihilingan pa sa Panginoon. Kase binigay na niya ang lahat. Ibinabalik lang namin ang serbisyong para sa tao talaga," he said. "Makaaasa po kayo na ako ang magiging kasangga ninyo sa Senado. Kung ano man po ang pwede naming maitulong, do not hesitate to approach me. Huwag po ninyo akong ituring na isang Senador, ituring niyo lang po ako na isang kapitbahay o kasamahan ninyo na nagseserbisyo para sa kapwa nating Pilipino," he added. After his visit to Tagaytay City in Cavite, Go also went to an evacuation center in Bauan, Batangas where victims from nearby towns were evacuated to provide assistance and address their concerns.