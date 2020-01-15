Press Release

January 15, 2020 Alternative livelihood, funding assistance for Taal-affected farmers, fisherfolk: Pangilinan "We are seeing the Filipino bayanihan spirit at its finest with how groups and individuals from all walks of life are coming together and pitching in whatever they can to help families and animals affected by the Taal eruption cope with the calamity. Local government units are responding with their resources to provide for the daily needs of the thousands of evacuees in various towns in Batangas and nearby areas. It is incumbent upon the national government to do more and prepare for the long haul. In 1754, Taal's volcanic activity lasted for six months. Phivolcs could not predict when the current eruption would end. As we pray for safety, we should also be vigilant in being ready. All hands should be on deck in dealing with this calamity: 1. The Department of Agriculture should make an inventory of the damages and see how it can salvage and protect crops and lands nearby that are in imminent danger. 2. There should also be a comprehensive data on the number of people whose livelihoods have been affected, so that government could map out a plan on how to help them. 3. Farmers and farm workers who could not immediately return to their lands should be given alternative livelihood and funding assistance if this calamity will last for months. 4. Fisherfolk in Taal Lake need critical help because they source their daily food and income from the waters. This early, they should be assured of income assistance to prevent them from returning to the lake. 5. Evacuation centers should be improved with more portalets or even permanent comfort rooms, kitchen facilities, and other needs of the evacuees. 6. Near the evacuation centers, we also urge the setting up of refuge areas for animals and pets of the evacuees. These animals are part of their family and source of their income. 7. Health centers should also be beefed up to attend to the needs of the evacuees, especially those who are elderly, sick, and pregnant. 8. Makeshift classrooms should also be installed to allow the students to continue studying and so as not to waste their time in evacuation centers. For those who want to help, 1. In-kind donations of bottled water, blankets, medicines, masks, hygiene kits, raincoats, and food items may be dropped off at: - Brickhouse, 446 EDSA, AGS Building, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact persons: Jowi Pindos of Office of Senator Pangilinan - 0977 831 4929, Rochel Lopez of LPHQ - +63 917 620 8965 - Office of the Vice President, 21 Kaliraya St., Brgy. Doña Josefa, Quezon City. - UP CHK MBT Coach's Lounge from Jan. 15 (Wednesday) to 17 (Friday), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Goods gathered will be delivered to a specific evacuation site in Batangas on Saturday. Volunteers will be needed to re-pack the goods. Please come with your UP Maroon attire. Contact persons: Yvette Garcia - (0917) 311 7858, Tricia Miranda-Fernandez - +63 917 887 4242. 2. For cash donations, donate through OVP's #AngatBuhay partner, Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership: Bank Name: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Bank Account Name: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership Inc. Bank Account No.: 3081-1173-72 Please send a copy of your deposit slip to these emails to keep track of your donations: knmovement@gmail.com and angatbuhay@gmail.com. You may also send a message at 09985968820 for queries and clarifications."