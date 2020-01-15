Press Release

January 15, 2020 NANCY CALLS FOR 6-12 MONTHS MORATORIUM ON GSIS, SSS, PAG-IBIG LOAN PAYMENTS Senator Nancy Binay today urged government financial agencies and offices to impose six months to one year loan payment moratorium for those affected by the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano. "We can help ease the burdens of our kababayans hit by natural calamities and a way for government agencies to show continuing concern for its members, and its way of helping out its members during their times of need," Binay said. "Nananawagan din po tayo sa mga local government units na huwag muna maningil ng penalties sa mga hindi makakapagbayad ng real property taxes at mga businesses na di makapag-renew ng business permits dahil naapektuhan sila ng pagputok ng Taal," she added. Likewise, the senator also called on private and government banks, lending agencies, and financial institutions to defer loan payments of borrowers in areas declared under state of calamity. "The situation calls for everyone to be more caring and compassionate. Yung pagbibigay ng loan moratorium and debt restructuring ay malaking tulong para makabangon ang ating mga kababayan. Compassionate care is an important component of rebuilding, and will surely make a difference," Binay said. The province of Batangas was placed under a state of calamity a day after Taal Volcano exploded. Under a state of calamity, the provincial government can now utilize P60 million in emergency funds to help people displaced by the catastrophe. According to reports from the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), over 200,000 individuals have been affected by Taal's activity. About 17,000 individuals or more thn 3,000 families in the most affected towns of Balete, Laurel, San Nicolas, Talisay and parts of Lipa and Tanauan City have initially been evacuated. Binay had earlier called on government to enlist the help of the private sector in procuring masks as well as other supplies that would protect citizens in affected areas. The senator also blasted the "enterprising" attitude of traders and hoarders that have taken advantage of the situation and exacerbated the lack of supply. She warned that there are serious repercussions for establishments that are proven to have marked up the prices of goods during the crisis.