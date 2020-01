Press Release

January 13, 2020 Senator Koko Pimentel on violations of The Price Act "We should not allow anybody to take advantage of the current difficult situation brought about by the Taal Volcano eruption by increasing the price of needed goods and materials (like face masks). Abuses such as these, which are violations of The Price Act, can be directly reported to my office, as I am the Chairman of the Committee on Trade." - Senator Koko Pimentel