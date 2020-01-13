Press Release

January 13, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 701:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Chinese Coast Guard's Visit This Week Our dealings with China have always been under the guise of this "diplomatic reciprocity" that has allowed them to impose upon our territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea. There is nothing closely diplomatic nor reciprocal in a relationship between two countries where one takes over the other country's jobs, resources, and gets the upper hand when it comes to economic agreements. We have always been at the losing end when it comes to our relationship with China. President Duterte made sure of this when he decided to set aside our victory at The Hague for concessions from Beijing that has ensnared us forever into the Chinese Debt Trap. We should be wary about these "diplomatic" visits from the Chinese Government. Despite Gen. Joel Garcia's denial, it is a red carpet that will be rolled out this week for the primary arm of China's intrusion and intimidation in the WPS - the Chinese Coast Guard. Imagine our Coast Guard discussing protocols at sea with the very people who regularly intimidate our own fishermen, in our own territory! Duterte gives the best seat at the banquet table to China, while we wait for whatever crumbs they might throw around. Our government will invoke sovereignty in the face of increasing international condemnation against the Duterte regime's abuses but will allow China's brazen intrusion behind the veil of "friendly, diplomatic ties." This, however, does not come as a surprise anymore. Nagiging kunwaring makabayan lamang si Duterte sa panahon na nanliligaw ng boto at kapag tinutuligsa na ng ibang bansa ang mga polisiya niyang anti-human rights. Ang mga katagang "makabayan", "maka-masa", "maka-Pilipino" at "matapang na tagapagtangol" ay mga salita lamang na ginagamit nya sa pambubudol-budol sa sambayanang Pilipino. Nililinlang, tinatakot at inuuto nya ang mga tao para isuko nila ang pinakamahahalagang pag-aari nila sa mundo: ang kanilang Kalayaan, Kaligtasan at Kasarinlan, na sya namang iniaalay nya sa kanyang mga among banyaga. Hindi lamang sa panahon ng Hapon uso ang mga Makapili, at ang ilan sa kanila ay nasa mismong gobyerno natin. They are selling our sovereignty to their Chinese benefactors, who never and will never have the interests of the Philippines and the Filipino people in their list of priorities. Panahon na upang ipaglaban natin ang ating sarili, ang ating mga "KKK", laban sa mga banyagang sasakop sa teritoryo, ekonomiya at pamahalaan natin. But to accomplish this, we have to understand that the most dangerous are the charismatic enemies from within.