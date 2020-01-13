Press Release

January 13, 2020 Senator Sonny Angara on the eruption of the Taal Volcano We are praying for the safety of all the communities affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano. For the residents within the vicinity of the volcano, we urge you to take heed of the directives coming from the national government agencies, particularly the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and the Department of Health, and your local government units. Evacuate if needed and take the necessary precautions to protect you and your families' health. Malawak na ang naging sakop ng ashfall mula sa pagsabog ng bulkan. Ang mga residente ng Laguna, Cavite, Metro Manila at iba pang lugar sa Luzon ay apektado lahat. Delikado ang volcanic ash sa ating kalusugan, partikular na sa mga may sakit na sa baga. Pinong pino ito at dala ng hangin kaya hindi natin nakikita ng basta basta. Kung kakayanin ay maglinis ng ating kapaligiran, lalo na ang mga bubungan kung saan maaaring makapal na ang naipon na volcanic ash at baka bumigay pa ang mga ito sa bigat. During these instances we are reminded of the need for an agency dedicated and capable of dealing with all of the challenges brought about by natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons. We have filed Senate Bill 331 or the proposed disaster resilience act of 2019, a measure that has the backing of the President. The bill calls for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience that will be the country's lead agency on all matters related to disasters and climate change. During times of disaster, the Department of Disaster Resilience will be tasked to undertake the necessary measures to ensure the protection of the people, including preemptive and forced evacuations. It is also mandated to develop and implement programs on disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building better. We call on all the agencies concerned to provide the necessary assistance to the affected areas.