Forcing investors to accept a govt contract is a crime: Pangilinan

"Threatening investors with imprisonment should they refuse to accept a government-imposed contract is criminal behavior under our Revised Penal Code. Coming as it does from the highest office of the land sends the terrible signal to all investors whether foreign or local that they too can be imprisoned without bail should they disagree with the powers that be. We urge the country's economic team led by Secretary Dominguez to manage and correct the harm inflicted on the country's investment climate brought about by such reckless and irresponsible public pronouncements.

A bleak investment climate makes for a bleak situation on investments as well as jobs creation that come with it. In his yearend report, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said 2.3 million Filipinos remain jobless and another 5.9 million underemployed.

We should be part of the solution to address joblessness in the country, not part of the problem."