Press Release

January 11, 2020 LAPID BILL TO ENSURE SEA GAMES FACILITIES WILL NOT END UP AS WHITE ELEPHANTS Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid wants to ensure the sustainable rehabilitation and maintenance of all the government-funded sports facilities, particularly those that were built and refurbished for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, saying the people's money must not be put to waste. According to the senator, these facilities must not end up as "white elephants" or big budget infrastructure projects that turned out to be sparingly used or of no use at all, with maintenance costs eating up more than whatever income they generate. "Dapat natin siguruhin na hindi masasayang ang pera ng bayan na inilaan natin para itayo at ayusin ang mga pasilidad na ito para sa ating mga sports competitions, at lalung-lalo na para sa ating mga atleta," Lapid said. Lapid highlighted that the government has the responsibility to guarantee that the different facilities and venues constructed, renovated and repaired for the SEA Games are properly and sustainably maintained. A month after the recently concluded biennial regional multi-sport event, Lapid is proposing under Senate Bill No. 1246, for the government to institutionalize the creation of sustainability plans for all future and existing government-funded sports facilities, venues and other sports-related infrastructure. As the host country of the 30th SEA Games, the Philippines allotted P6 billion for hosting expenses alone. Meanwhile, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) gave a financial boost to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) amounting to P842.5 million for the renovation of facilities for SEA Games, including the 85 year-old Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Multi-Purpose Arena at the Philsports Complex, and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. Lapid, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement, reiterated that the "stagnation and degradation of these sports facilities must be avoided at all costs" and that Congress must do its part in looking after the nation's investment in building these infrastructures. All government-funded sports facilities, venues and other sports-related infrastructure, including but not limited to, stadiums, coliseums, arenas, sports centers/complexes, running tracks, courts, swimming pools, convention centers, media centers and athletes' villages are included within the scope of the proposed measure. Furthermore, the bill suggests that the contents of the sustainability plans shall include, but are not limited to, the following; (1) plans on future hosting and uses of the sports facility after the termination of the event for which the same was constructed; (2) regular maintenance, up-keep, repair and/or renovation; (3) income-generating activities sufficient to cover the maintenance, up-keep, repair and/or renovation of the sports facility; (4) installation of energy-saving and water-saving systems or devices; (5) water conservation measures such as rainwater harvesting, use of grey water, etc.; (6) waste management, recycling and/or composting facilities; (7) use of renewable energy such as wind power and solar power; among others.