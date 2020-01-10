Dispatch from Crame No. 699:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on the US Senate's approval of Res. No. 142 which, among others, calls for the imposition of the Global Magnitsky Sanctions on EJK perpetrators, and her persecutors

The approval, in unanimous consent, of US Senate Resolution 142 is a watershed in the history of keeping democracy and human rights accountability in the country and the role the US play in ensuring it.

The case against me, apart from being fake and invented, has no internal legal consistency or integrity altogether and has been fueled by tyrannical powers and alignment of greed and political opportunism in the Philippine politics. That is clear since day 1.

I sincerely thank the granite resolve of Senators Durbin, Markey, Rubio, Blackburn, Coons, Leahy and Cardin, and the rest of the US Senate for standing strong and firm for the larger truths behind my persecution.