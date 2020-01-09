Press Release

January 9, 2020 Bong Go: Fear of death, not talk, will protect the innocent from illegal drugs Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go reiterated his stand on Wednesday, January 8, that the government must use proper force to solve the drug problem in the country. "Hindi po madadala sa sinasabi nilang salita dito. Dapat mong patayin talaga kung kailangan. Takutin mo, patayin mo. Kung hindi mo papatayin 'yung drug lord, wala," Go said in an interview after he attended the opening of the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for medical and financial assistance, in Taguig-Pateros District Hospital in Taguig City. "Mahirap sugpuin ang droga. Mahirap walain totally ang droga dahil sa greed sa pera. Umiikot 'yung pera diyan eh. Nabibili nila 'yung iba diyan," he explained. He further explained in his statement, saying "Kaklaruhin ko rin na hindi naman polisiya ng administrasyong Duterte na pumatay ng basta basta lamang. Nilalabanan natin ang masasamang loob para protektahan ang mga inosente na nasisira o binabawian ng buhay dahil sa iligal na droga." Go's comment was in response to Vice President Leni Robredo's recent statement that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs is a "massive failure." Robredo released a report on the war on drugs on Monday, January 6, based on her eighteen-day stint as the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD). "Alam mo sino 'yung 1%? Si VP Leni 'yung 1%. 'Yung 99%, 'yun ang Pilipinong sumasang-ayon sa pamamalakad ni Pangulong Duterte na labanan ang droga," Go said, referring to Robredo's statement that the score of the war on drugs should be 1 over 100. "Itanong niyo na lang po sa Pilipino. Maglakad na lang po kayo," Go added, repeating some parts of the official statement that he released on January 6. In the statement, Go said, "Between one person using her own computation giving a grade of 1% and 79% of Filipinos who said they are satisfied with our campaign, I will choose to believe the latter. "Sila ang mga ordinaryong mamamayan natin na direktang nakikinabang. Sila kasi ang nagsasabing mas ligtas sila ngayon kaysa noong panahon ng nagdaang administrasyon. At sila ang nagsasabi na ituloy dapat at mas palakasin pa ang laban para maitigil ang iligal na droga sa bansa." During the interview, Go was also asked to comment on the statement of Quezon City Representative Jose Christopher "Kit" Belmonte's that the drug war "can't be solved with relentless killings." "Para sa amin, takutin mo talaga 'yan. Patayin mo. Kanya-kanya naman tayo ng opinyon dito. Sa totoo lang, di mo matatapos 'yung droga sa pamamagitan ng salita lang," the Senator answered. In a statement released to media, Go also added "Para sa mga kritiko, sana kaysa puro satsat lang, alamin ninyo ang tunay na sitwasyon sa baba at intindihin ninyo why majority of Filipinos feel safer now with the continuing war against illegal drugs." "Subukan ninyong bumaba sa mga komunidad. Kayo ang humarap sa mga adik at drug lord. Subukan ninyong kausapin ng maayos at tingnan natin kung kaya ninyong pumatay o mamatay para sa ipinaglalaban ninyo. Harapin rin ninyo ang mga kawawang mga pamilya na nawasak dahil nalulong sa droga o naging biktima ng karahasan ang mga kapamilya dahil sa mga sira ulong lulong sa droga. Kaya ninyo tanungin sarili ninyo, kung paano ninyo mareresolba ang problema ng hindi handang pumatay para sa kabutihan ng nakararami. "Alalahanin rin ninyo na iyan ang pinagdadaanan araw-araw ng ating mga kapulisan na sinasakripisyo ang buhay nila upang labanan ang iligal na droga at protektahan ang mga inosente. Ito ang totoong sitwasyon at hinaing ng masang Pilipino na hindi nasusukat ng datos na pinagbabatayan ng kritisismo ninyo. Ito ang lakas-loob na hinaharap ng Duterte Administration para lang mabigyan ng mas ligtas na kinabukasan ang ating mga anak," Go further asserted in his statement. He also emphasized that the government has rehabilitation centers for those who wish to rehabilitate themselves. "May mga rehab centers naman tayo para sa mga gustong magbagong buhay. Libre ang mga ito," he said. "Malalayo 'yung rehab centers natin kasi dapat i-isolate itong mga adik na to, mapalayo sila sa mga kaibigan nila, sa mga source ng droga," he added. He mentioned that the government has eighteen rehabilitation centers in different parts of the country, including Cebu, Bukidnon, Nueva Ecija, Batangas and Las Piñas City. Last July 2018, Senator Go filed Senate Bill 399 that seeks to establish drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers in every province in the country. It seeks to augment the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs by adopting a two-pronged approached---subduing the criminals responsible for drug-related crimes while providing care and attention for the rehabilitation and recovery of drug dependents. The centers shall provide care, treatment and accommodation to drug dependents; enhance drug dependents' physical, psychological and social capability to cope up with common problems; facilitate and encourage dissemination of ideas and information on prevention, care, treatment and control of drug addiction; provide after-care, follow-up and social reintegration services; encourage the formation of organizations composed of parents, guardians and immediate relatives of drug dependents to arouse their awareness and enhance their participation in the rehabilitation; undertake continuous training of physicians, nurses, health officers and social workers; and conduct counseling sessions and interdenominational services. "Kailangang magkaroon ng isang drug rehabilitation center ang bawat probinsya sa buong bansa. Ang mga centers na ito ang tutulong sa mga drug dependents upang magamot ang kanilang adiksyon at matulungan silang mamuhay ng normal muli sa piling na kanilang mga pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay," Go earlier explained after he filed his bill.